Thursday, September 8, 2022
WEATHER 9-8-9,2022 Nice Day , Rainy Weekend Ahead

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
For your close to home forecast and live radar, find your county here

A nice day today, but , most will see showers and a possible storm roll in by Friday tailgating time . The weekend outlook calls for showers off and on all weekend.

Today
Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Friday
A slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Light east northeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

