Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 3rd Annual Murfreesboro Bacon Festival

Saturday, September 10, 11:00am-7:00pm

2310 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

McKnight Park

Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!

