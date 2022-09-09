Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
13rd Annual Murfreesboro Bacon Festival
Saturday, September 10, 11:00am-7:00pm
2310 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
McKnight Park
Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
For more information, click here.
29/11 Heroes Run
Saturday, September 10, 8:00am
111 West Vine St, Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro Civic Plaza
The Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau is proud to be a sponsor of the 2022 9/11 Heroes Run 5K. Runners and walkers of all levels, ages and fitness experiences are welcome to honor the heroes of 9/11 and those who’ve served our nation since. Join them this Saturday, but don’t forget to register today!
For more information and to register, click here.
3Homeschool Day Field Trip
Friday, September 9, 9:00am-1:00pm
1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN
Sam Davis Home
This popular living history field trip features more than 20 historical demonstrations with hands-on activities, live animals and captivating re-enactors. Students learn about certain aspects of 19th century life as they are immersed in a unique part of history.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4The Joy of Baking Breads- Family Class
Sunday, September 11, 12pm
327 E State St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Is there anything better than the aroma of Fresh Baked Breads? Join The Curious Kitchen for a hands-on cooking class where you will bake delicious breads for about 2 1/2 – 3 hours and sample some fresh “outta the oven” breads as we go. Plus, everyone will have delicious baked goods to take home and enjoy!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Seussical
Friday, September 9 to Saturday, October 1, various time
14119 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
Springhouse Theatre Company
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday and promote excitement in reading and literature with Seussical! This whimsical musical is based on the books of Dr. Seuss and has become a favorite for kids and adults alike. Some of Seuss’s most popular characters are cleverly woven into the main plot, which draws primarily from the favorite, Horton Hears a Who. The Cat in the Hat narrates and is up to his usual antics, creating mischief throughout the show. Guaranteed fun for the whole family!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.