The Lodge at Montgomery Bell Offers Three Unique Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Treat your sweet to a romantic getaway at the Lodge at Montgomery Bell. With three options to choose from, you’ll be sure to enjoy an incredible meal with the one you love.

The Lodge Montgomery Bell is offering three unique ways to celebrate the holiday, one on the actual day and two over the weekend before. You can choose from a:

Two-Night All-Inclusive Stay

One-Night All-Inclusive Stay

A Valentine’s Day Dinner

Join the Restaurant at Montgomery Bell for a romantic four-course meal with an incredible view (and we don’t just mean your date).

Date: February 14th from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Price: $135 for two, including tax, gratuity, and non-alcoholic beverages.

$135 for two, including tax, gratuity, and non-alcoholic beverages. Reservations Required. Seatings are available in 15-minute increments starting at 4:00 PM. Please contact the lodge for reservations 615-797-1612. Reservations are available until February 4th.

MENU

Guests will enjoy a four-course meal with multiple options to choose from:

1st Course – Appetizer for two (Choice of 1):

Chilled Shrimp served with radicchio lettuce and mesclun greens with house cocktail sauce or Caprese Salad with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with a balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil

2nd Course – Salad (Choice of 1 per person):

Garden Salad or Caesar Salad

3rd Course – Main Entree (Choice of 1 per person):

A 12oz Prime Rib slow-roasted with au jus and horseradish or an 8oz Salmon filet with ponzu sauce, garnished with lemon or a 6oz Chicken Oscar topped with asparagus, crab meat and bearnaise sauce. All entrees will be served with baked potato, asparagus spears, and fresh rolls with strawberry or original butter.

4th Course – Dessert (Choice of 1 per person):

Red Velvet Cake or Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream served in a house made chocolate bowl.

The restaurant will have Valentine-themed beverages available for additional purchase, including French 75, Peach Sangria, and a Chocolate Martini. Additionally, a full-service bar will be available during the meal.

Valentine’s Day Weekend

How do you win Valentine’s Day? How about a romantic getaway before the rush of the mid-week holiday? The Lodge at Montgomery Bell has a special deal for you and your date to extend your celebration.

2-Night Stay All-Inclusive Package

Dates: Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th

Price: $630.80 for two people, including tax, gratuity, and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are not included in the overall price.

Reservations Required. Please contact the lodge for reservations 615-797-1612. Reservations are available until February 4th.

This romantic getaway includes:

A lodge room for Friday and Saturday night

A bottle of Red, White, or Sparkling Grape Juice in your room

Two commemorative wine glasses in your room

Friday dinner for two at the Restaurant ($40 voucher for menu items)

Saturday lunch for two at the Restaurant ($40 voucher for menu items)

Saturday candle-lit Valentine’s Day Dinner for two

Free breakfast on Sunday

One-Night Stay All-Inclusive Package:

Date: Saturday, February 10th

Price: $436.20 for two people, including tax, gratuity, and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are not included in the overall price.

Reservations Required. Please contact the lodge for reservations 615-797-1612. Reservations are available until February 4th.

This romantic getaway includes:

A lodge room for Saturday night

A bottle of Red, White, or Sparkling Grape Juice in your room

Two commemorative wine glasses in your room

Saturday candle-lit Valentine’s Day Dinner for two

Free breakfast on Sunday

LOCATION

Lodge Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Avenue

Burns, TN 37029