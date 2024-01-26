Weekend Weather -1-26-29-2024 Rainy, Windy, Cooler

We get a small reprieve and then here comes the rain again. But, this time it will be accompanied by gusty northern winds. Finally, come Monday we will see the sun for a while as temperatures warm a bit and there is no significant chance of rain until next weekend.
Tonight
Showers, mainly after 4am. Low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then showers after 3pm. High near 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.