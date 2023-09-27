Tennessee Water Quality Grant Proposals Now Accepted

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is accepting grant proposals for projects that will help improve water quality by reducing nonpoint source (NPS) pollution in the state.

“This conservation funding will directly benefit water quality,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Initiatives that reduce pollutants in Tennessee’s natural water resources help the environment and sustain human and wildlife health. The cost share focuses on watershed restoration and projects that educate people about nonpoint source issues.”

NPS pollution can be sediment, urban runoff, excess fertilizers or insecticides, chemicals or other contaminants that contaminate surface and ground water.

Local governments, regional agencies, soil and water conservation districts, state universities, and private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15, 2023.

This federal grant funds installation of Best Management Practices (BMPs) to stop NPS pollution, training and education, and monitoring water quality. This year’s grant offers five additional BMPs for incentives. Grant program priorities, incentives and evaluation criteria are provided in the Request for Proposals packet which can be found at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/agriculture/documents/landwaterstewardship/rfp/2023/FY2024%20319%20RFP.pdf.