2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 7

Week seven of Middle Tennessee high school football is here, and we have the full weekend schedule so you can keep up to date with all the action..

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Hickman Co. at Cheatham County Central

Harpeth at Lewis Co.

Sycamore at Maplewood

Davidson County

Mt. Juliet at Antioch

Cane Ridge at Riverdale (Thu)

Glencliff at Centennial

Hillsboro at Nolensville

James Lawson at Page

Stratford at Hunters Lane

John Overton at Independence

Sycamore at Maplewood

LaVergne at McGavock

Christian Brothers, MO at Lipscomb

Knoxville Catholic at MBA

Whites Creek at Pearl Cohn

Ensworth at Christian Heritage, GA

MUS at Father Ryan

CPA Webb School

Davidson Academy at FRA

Nashville Christian at Goodpasture

Dickson County

Creek Wood High at Marshall Co.

Dickson County High at Rossview

Maury County

Spring Hill at Columbia Central

DCA at Mount Pleasant

Robertson County

Greenbrier at White House Heritage

Springfield at Columbia Central

Jo Byrns at Clay Co.

East Robertson at Westmoreland

Rutherford County

PURE Academy at Blackman

Eagleville at Tennessee Heat

La Vergne at McGavock

Middle Tennessee Christian at South Pittsburg

Oakland at Siegel (Thu)

Cane Ridge at Riverdale (Thu)

Rockvale at Coffee Co.

East Nashville at Smyrna

Sumner County

Beech – Open

Cookeville at Gallatin

Hendersonville at Springfield

Henry Co. at Portland

Station Camp at White House

East Robertson at Westmoreland

Pope John Paul II at BGA

Williamson County

Clearwater Academy, FL at Brentwood Academy

Pope John Paul at Battle Ground Academy

Brentwood High at Franklin

Glencliff at Centennial

Montgomery Central at Fairview

Brentwood at Franklin

Mt. Juliet Christian at Grace Christian

Nashville Overton at Independence

Hillsboro at Nolensville

James Lawson at Page

Summit at Ravenwood

Wilson County

Wilson Central at Lebanon

Giles Co. at Watertown

Mt Juliet at Antioch

Warren Co. at Green Hill