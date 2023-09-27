Nashville SC Academy Roundup: September 23, 2023

Results
Saturday, September 23
U14 vs. Charlotte FC – 2-0 Win
Goals scored by Luca Stephan, Aiden Byasiima
U15 vs. Charlotte FC – 4-1 Win
Goals scored by Cristian Rodriguez, Andre Krikorian (2), Johan Padilla
U17 vs. Charlotte FC – 2-0 Loss
Next Matches
Saturday, September 30 – Currey Ingram Academy
10 a.m. | U13 vs. HVS
12 p.m. | U14 vs. HVS
At The Next Level
Three Academy products featured for MLS Next Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC Sunday. Isaiah Jones, Adem Sipić and Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez.
For more information on the Nashville SC Academy, click here.