La Vergne’s Halloween Events Set for October 21

La Vergne’s Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled two fun Halloween-themed events for this fall. Goblins and Goodies and Zombie Night are both scheduled for October 21.

The always popular trick-or-treating park event, Goblins and Goodies, will be back on October 21 from 2p – 4p at Veterans Memorial Park. Kids of all ages are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat at the walking trail near the play structure where there will be booths set up from local businesses and city departments giving out treats.

Following the trick-or-treating event there will be a dance-off! Zombie Night will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a DJ playing all sorts of spooky hit songs. Then, at 6:00 p.m. families are invited to settle in for a movie in the park featuring The Addams Family 2 (2021).