Tennessee Titans 2023 Mock Draft: The Final Tour

KANSAS CITY – The NFL Draft is finally here. So, who will the Titans pick in the first round?
From The TennesseeTitans.com – The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night here in Kansas City. The Titans currently have the 11th overall pick in the first round.
Let’s take one final tour of the mock drafts, to see what over 120 predictors think the Titans will do.
Yes, we threw out a wide net for this one.
A look at all the picks …
- Turron Davenport, ESPN, Drip King: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Teresa Walker, Associated Press, TSWA Hall of Fame: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Paul Kuharsky, PaulKuharsky.com, Springsteen enthusiast: WR Jaxon Smith Njigba, Ohio State
- Jim Nantz, CBS Sports, Nashville resident: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Brandt Snedeker, PGA golfer, Nashville native: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Warren Moon, Hall of Famer: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- John Glennon, Nashville Post, Virginia grad: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- David Boclair, veteran sportswriter, Tammy’s husband: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Joe Rexrode, The Athletic, 102.5-FM: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (move up to 6)
- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Taylor Lewan, former Titans lineman, Bussin’ With the Boys: OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State
- Will Compton, former Titans LB, Bussin’ With the Boys: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (move up)
- Vince Gill, country music singer-songwriter: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Daren Bates, former Titan, Raw Room podcast: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Mel Kiper, Jr, ESPN: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (move up to 3)
- Nick Suss, The Tennessean: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Gentry Estes, The Tennessean: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (trade back)
- Pete Weber, Preds broadcaster: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Jason McCourty, former Titan, NFL Network: OT Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State
- Clay Travis, Outkick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Jonathan Hutton, Outkick360: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Chad Withrow, Outkick360: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (trade back)
- Ben Arthur, FOX Sports: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Eddie George, former Titans RB, TSU coach: Predicting a trade – either a trade up to draft a QB or a trade that includes a QB, maybe Trey Lance.
- Rhett Bryan, Titans Radio: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Brad Willis, Titans Radio, TSHOF director: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
- Phillip Noel, Titans Radio, Shelbyville’s finest: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Terry McCormick, TitanInsider.com: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Buck Reising, 104.5-FM, once wore a salmon jumpsuit to Titans practice: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Sam Phalen, AtoZ Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- LenDale White, former Titans RB, Smash & Dash podcast: WR Jordan Addison, USC
- Keith Bulluck, former Titans LB, Just Love Coffee Cafe: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Blaine Bishop, former Titan, 104.5-FM: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Mickey Ryan, 104.5-FM, Audrey and Rabble’s dad: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Ramon Foster, 104.5-FM, former Vols, Steelers lineman: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Jonathan Shaffer, 104.5-FM: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Brent Dougherty, 104.5-FM: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Dawn Davenport, 104.5-FM, ESPN, Auburn volleyball alum: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Ron Slay, 104.5-FM, SEC Network, Pearl-Cohn/UT legend: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Lucas Panzika, 104.5-FM: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (trade back to 17)
- Will Boling, 104.5-FM: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Kirby Allen Kirby, 104.5-FM, Pepsi drinker: WR Jaxon Smith Njigba, Ohio State
- Joe Hunk, 104.5-FM, mohawk man: WR Jordan Addison, USC (trade back)
- Rich Pharris, 104.5-FM: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- George Walker, Associated Press, fellow July 3 birthday guy: OT Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State
- Katy Morgan, WZTV FOX 17 meteorologist, Titans gameday spark plug, pregnant with twins: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Jared Stillman, 102.5-FM, SIRIUS XM Mad Dog Sports Radio: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Chase McCabe, 102.5-FM: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Willie Daunic, 102.5-FM, Preds play-by-play man, former Vandy hoopster : QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Derrick Mason, former Titan, 102.5-FM: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Dr. Kevin Dyson, Titans Miracle Man, Titans Radio: OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Todd McShay, ESPN: QB C.J. Strond, Ohio State (move up to 3)
- Robby Stanley, 102.5-FM: OT Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State
- Caroline Fenton, 102.5-FM: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Michelle Knezovic, 102.5-FM, Kentucky fan, Jeep driver: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Junnie Riddle, 102.5-FM: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Ian Saffar, 102.5-FM: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Mike Organ, The Tennessean, 2022 Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Maurice Patton, MainStreetMedia, TSWA Hall of Fame: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Matt Rogers, Titans PA announcer: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- T-Rac: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Braden Gall, 440 Sports: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Chris Sanders, former Titan, 102.5-FM, FOX17 analyst: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Brad Hopkins, former Titan, SIRIUSXM: OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Joe Dubin, BigJoeontheGo.com, 3x-Emmy winner, author: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (trade to 3)
- Zach Bingham, AtoZ Sports: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Austin Stanley, AtoZ Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Jack Gentry, AtoZ Sports, TitanUpPod, nephew: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Austin Huff, AtoZ Sports, TitanUpPod, Dodgers fan, sock enthusiast: OL O’Cyrus Terrence, Florida
- Cory Curtis, WKRN-TV: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (trade up)
- Samaria Terry, WKRN-TV: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Kayla Anderson, WKRN-TV, 104.5-FM: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Davis Nolan, WKRN-TV meteorologist: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Chris Harris, WSMV-TV: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Niki Lattarulo, WSMV-TV, picked UCONN to win it all in hoops: OL Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State
- Steve Layman, WTVF-TV: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Jon Burton, WTVF-TV, WNSR-560, former wrestler: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Bob “Koos” Kusek, WTVF-TV, EBay expert: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Brian McKeegan, WTVF-TV: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Jill Jelnick, WZTV FOX-17, former East Carolina softball star: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- John McClain, GallerySports.com: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Greg Pogue, WNSR 560-AM, jazz enthusiast: OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Darren McFarland, WNSR 560-AM: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Justin McFarland, WNSR 560-AM, FOX 17: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Patton Cook, WNSR 560-AM: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Bill King, WNSR 560-AM, Dodgers fan: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Rudy Kalis, long-time WSMV sports anchor: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Hope Hones, long-time WTVF sports anchor: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Brant Douglas, SiriusXM’s NFL Network game day reporter: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- George Plaster, WNSR 560-FM: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Greg Arias, AllTitans.com: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Kevin Ingram, broadcaster and impersonator: OT Paris Johnson, Jr, Ohio State
- Brett Batchelor, WBRC News, formerly 104-5: OT Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State
- Jimmy Morris, TitansMCM: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Mike Herndon, FWordsPod, columnist PaulKuharsky.com: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Robert Greenlaw, Broadway Sports: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Wes Wisley, Broadway Sports, TitansStats: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- TreJean Watkins, Broadway Sports: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Ryan Watson, Broadway Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Jr, Ohio State
- Ricky Merritt, Broadway legend: OT Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- James Foster, No Flags Film: OT Paris Johnson, Jr, Ohio State
- Easton Freeze, Broadway Sports/HotReadPod: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (trade up to 17)
- Michael Gallagher, Yardbarker: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Justin Melo, TitansMCM and Broadway Sports: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Justin Graver, Titans Film Room: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Zach Lyons, Football and Other F Words: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Shaun Calderon, The Titans Wire: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Mike Moraitis, The Titans Wire: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Tyler Rowland, TicTacTitans: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Peter King, NBC Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (move up to 3)
- Charles Davis, NFL.com: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Albert Breer, The MMQB: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Peter Schrager, NFL Network: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (move up to 3)
- Jason LaCanfora, Washington Post: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (move up to 3)
- GM Ran Carthon, Titans: Stay tuned.