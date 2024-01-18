Tennessee Tennis Picked Second in SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – January 18, 2024 – The Southeastern Conference announced the men’s tennis coaches preseason poll Thursday with Tennessee being picked to finish second in the league.

The preseason poll is voted on by the men’s tennis head coach at each institution and is based on a 13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

The Vols began the 2024 campaign ranked sixth nationally by the ITA and are off to a 3-0 start this season, picking up three sweeps against Furman, Penn and Tennessee Tech on Jan. 14-15.

Tennessee takes on No. 14 Michigan in a top-15 clash today at 4:30 p.m. at Goodfriend Tennis Center.

The complete tally for the poll is below.

2024 SEC Men’s Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll

1. South Carolina – 164 points

2. Tennessee – 156 points

3. Mississippi State – 128 points

4. Kentucky – 125 points

5. Texas A&M – 111 points

6. Florida – 106 points

7. Auburn – 92 points

8. Georgia – 89 points

9. Alabama – 60 points

10. LSU – 54 points

11. Ole Miss – 40 points

12. Vanderbilt – 37 points

13. Arkansas – 20 points

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News