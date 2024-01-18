Middle Point Landfill Launches Virtual Comment Card

Middle Point Landfill has launched a new section on its website dedicated to gathering feedback from the general public. The virtual comment card allows residents to share observations and questions with landfill operators in real time and receive a follow-up from onsite personnel if desired. The comment card is easy to use, requiring just a name, email address and phone number for follow-up communication. The new comment card is separate from the existing odor report portal, which is still live on the website. Since the odor portal’s inception, reports of odors are down 98%.

“Public feedback is invaluable to us and informs our daily operations,” said Mike Classen, general manager of Middle Point Landfill. “It is important to us that residents continue to receive accurate information about our facility and its future, and that they have direct access to us so that we can address any questions or concerns they have in real time. We are committed to reliable, transparent operations that serve our neighbors and community well.”

Landfill operators recently concluded a series of open houses at which they hosted six informational sessions at locations across Rutherford County. Topics covered at the open houses included an overview of day-to-day operations at Middle Point, the financial benefit Rutherford County residents receive as the host county of Middle Point, and the long-term vision for the facility. In response, residents shared common concerns over waste disposal, citing the need for local leadership, environmental sustainability, and concerns about the financial impact to taxpayers if the landfill were to close. To keep the conversation going and ensure residents continue to receive accurate information about the landfill and its future, Middle Point’s operators conceived the new comment card.