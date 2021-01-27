From Jeff Price: 1/25/2021

THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 142 1 2 CLEVELAND 132 2 3 WILSON CENTRAL 118 3 4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 110 4 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 97 5 6 BLACKMAN 70 7 7 FATHER RYAN 63 6 8 MCCALLIE 56 8 9 SUMMIT 45 10 10 PIGEON FORGE 42 9 11 OAKLAND 27 12 12 SCIENCE HILL 13 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BEECH, BRENTWOOD, CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, HERITAGE, INDEPENDENCE, MARYVILLE, MBA