From Jeff Price: 1/25/2021
THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|142
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|132
|2
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|118
|3
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|110
|4
|5
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|97
|5
|6
|BLACKMAN
|70
|7
|7
|FATHER RYAN
|63
|6
|8
|MCCALLIE
|56
|8
|9
|SUMMIT
|45
|10
|10
|PIGEON FORGE
|42
|9
|11
|OAKLAND
|27
|12
|12
|SCIENCE HILL
|13
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BEECH, BRENTWOOD, CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, HERITAGE, INDEPENDENCE, MARYVILLE, MBA