Nashville Tech Council to Host Virtual Tech Job Fair

The Greater Nashville Tech Council (NTC) is hosting a live Virtual Tech Job Fair on January 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Employers are invited to participate for a fee, and anyone currently seeking a job in the tech industry can register at no cost.

Participating employers include AWS, CereCore, ClarisHealth, Diverse Computing, Dollar General, GraphiteRX, InfoWorks, The Mechanical Licensing Collective, Nashville Software School, Onlife Health, TechnologyAdvice, Trinisys and Vaco.

Candidates at the previous Virtual Tech Job Fair, held in August of 2020, interviewed for over 200 open positions, and this January’s fair aims to have even more for job seekers to explore using a virtual, interactive hiring booth interface. Each customizable booth allows candidates to learn more about the employer, view job opportunities, and speak with company recruiters using a chat function. Employers can then hold on-the-spot interviews via video conference, if they so choose.

“As we determined in our recent 2020 State of Middle Tennessee Tech Report in partnership with Middle Tennessee State University, the growth in the number of tech jobs in Middle Tennessee and the state has far outpaced the nation as a whole, so we want to help continue the trend,” said Lauren Henslee, director of program strategy for the NTC. “In addition, our last virtual career fair was so successful – drawing over 550 applicants who submitted almost 1,800 resumes – that we decided to do it again, and we have expanded the number of employers who will be present. We think it’ll be another great event.”

The fair will be hosted in partnership with the Nashville Healthcare Council, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

Potential candidates can register at https://portal.premiervirtual. com/event/register-jobseeker/ 3837-january-virtual-tech-fair .

About Greater Nashville Technology Council

The Greater Nashville Technology Council is the leading voice and advocate for Middle Tennessee’s $8 billion information technology ecosystem and the 50,000 technology professionals who design, implement, manage and safeguard the technology that powers our region’s economy. The council’s mission is to strengthen and advance the technology sector by bringing together companies, philanthropies, government, universities and talent to create opportunity and growth. For more information, please visit www.technologycouncil.com.