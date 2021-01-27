Mrs. Dorothy Holland, age 96, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021. A native of Palmer, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Reece and Corine Pocus Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean Murray Holland who died in 1966.

She is survived by her sons, Dean Holland, Donald “Donny” Holland and his wife Susan, and David Holland; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren along with much loving extended family and friends.

Mrs. Holland was a member of the Smyrna First United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Grundy County High School, received her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Polytechnical Institution in Cookeville, TN, and received her master’s degree from MTSU. Mrs. Holland taught at the Old Rock School and later at David Youree in Smyrna for over 35 years.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. A graveside service will take place in Mount Garner Cemetery in Decherd, Tennessee Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Dean Holland, Fletcher Holland, D.J. Holland, Danny Holland, Michael Holland, Michael Weathersby, Jamie Brown, John Hill, Jeremy Tinker, J.J. Tinker and Steve Waldron will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Holland can be made to the Smyrna First United Methodist Church or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.