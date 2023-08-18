Tennessee Football Preseason TV Special to Air Starting This Weekend

Be sure to catch the Vol Network’s VOLS ’23: FAST, FUN, REAL televised special, airing statewide beginning this weekend. This hour-long Tennessee football preseason special is sure to get Big Orange Country ready for kickoff.

VFL Films takes you behind the scenes of fall camp, as head coach Josh Heupel prepares the Volunteers for the 2023 campaign. The Vol Network’s Bob Kesling returns, alongside Heupel, to take you inside the UT huddle, including a conversation with quarterback Joe Milton III .

VOLS ’23: FAST. FUN. REAL can be seen on TV affiliates across the state and online at UTsports.com. Check your local listings, including Knoxville on WVLT-TV Channel 8, which airs the special Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

This full hour of exclusive access is made possible by UT Medical Center, the official healthcare provider of the Vols.

Chattanooga – WTVC-TV Ch. 9 (ABC) – Sun. Aug 27 – Noon

Knoxville – WVLT-TV Ch. 8 (CBS) – Sat. Aug 19 – 7 p.m.

Nashville – WUXP-TV Ch. 30 (My) – Sat. Aug 26 – 3 p.m.

Tri Cities – WJHL-TV Ch. 11 (CBS) – Sat. Aug 19 – 7 p.m.

Digital – UTsports.com

Source: UT Sports

