Blue Raiders introduce new ticket packages for football

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee State University Athletic Department is excited to announce three (3) new Ticket Packages for the 2023 football season. There will be two (2) corporate ticket packages for the year and a BRAA/Sideline ticket package. These packages, which can be purchased through the Blue Raider Athletic Association 615-898-2210, are for new football season ticket holders and are only applicable for the 2023 campaign.

What is the “BRAA/Sideline Ticket Package”?

This package has a value of $340 but can be purchased for only $300 and includes the following:

1. Two (2) Sideline reserved Football Season Tickets

2. One (1) Donor Parking Pass

With the purchase of either package, you will also receive a Lightning level membership in the Blue Raider Athletic Association ($100 value) for the year.

What are the “Corporate Season Ticket Packages”?

Companies can choose between the Standard or Premier packages. Both packages offer companies the ability to have a company outing at a game of their choice.

The Standard Package has a value of $540 but can be purchased for only $500 and includes the following:

1. Two (2) Sideline reserved Football Season Tickets

2. One (1) Donor Parking Pass

3. Twenty-five (25) East Side Group tickets (For one game only)

The Premier Package has a value of $2,700 but can be purchased for only $2,500 and includes the following:

1. Two (2) Football Season Tickets in the Jeff Hendrix Stadium Club

2. One (1) Donor Parking Pass

3. Twenty-five (25) East Side Group tickets (For one game only)

With the purchase of either package, you will also receive a Lightning level membership in the Blue Raider Athletic Association ($100 value) for the year.

To purchase one of the packages today, businesses can call the Blue Raider Athletic Association at 615-898-2210.

Source: MTSU

