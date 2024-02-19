Tanger Outlet Nashville Announces TangerKids Grant Winners

As part of a continued commitment to support education and invest in the local community, Tanger Outlets Nashville announces its 2023 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Mt. View Elementary’s Attendance Rate Initiative; Henry C. Maxwell Elementary, benefitting their school uniform closet restock; Croft Middle School, benefiting their community resource room upgrades; and Antioch Middle School, for new AV production equipment.

Tanger Nashville will donate more than $3,000 across the community to fund classroom investments through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding across all centers is allocated to support underserved schools for programs including special education initiatives, hygiene and clothing closets, literacy efforts, STEM and more.

“Tanger is dedicated to strengthening the community, and supporting educational opportunities for local students is a key priority for us each year,” said Tanger Nashville Marketing Director Mackenzie Reagan.

“These grants were requested directly by our community’s teachers for meaningful projects that enhance learning environments and contribute to students’ success both in and out of the classroom.”The annual program serves public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. Applications were open from Aug. 14 – Oct. 16, 2023, and winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Nashville area.

To learn more about TangerKids Grants, please visit grants.tanger.com.