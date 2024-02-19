Fire Marshal Brian Lowe Completes International Professional Credentialing Destination Process

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal Brian Lowe becomes only one of 1,873 fire officials internationally to receive a ‘Chief Fire Officer’ (CFO) designation.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) voted unanimously to re-confer Lowe’s CFO designation on Thursday, Feb. 15.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my peers in the fire service,” Lowe said. “I’m thankful to for the City of Murfreesboro and I’m thankful for the support of our team members here at Fire Rescue who make this possible”.

“The CFO Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan,” according to the Center for Public Safety Excellence. “The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria.

The Chief Fire Officer professional designation is valid for three years.

“Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct,” according to CPC officials.