Subway Launches New Sandwiches and Toppings for Summer

Subway‘s Summer of Footlongs shows no signs of slowing down as the brand makes significant updates to its menu with bold new flavors, textures and returning fan favorites – each showcased on three new signature subs. After unveiling Footlong Dippers last month, Subway’s latest footlong snacking innovation, this menu refresh gives its world-famous footlong subs a spicy, tangy and satisfying crunch.
New and Returning Signature Sauces
- After a three-year hiatus, Subway’s sweet and tangy BBQ sauce is back by popular demand on menus nationwide, with familiar hints of hickory smoke, black pepper, red pepper and warm spices.
- Subway also unveiled an all-new Cheddar Cheese sauce, a smooth and creamy blend of sharp cheddar cheese, American cheese and a hint of parmesan – pairing perfectly with Subway’s Auntie Anne’s® Footlong Pretzel and lineup of Footlong Dippers, or drizzled on your favorite footlong sub.
Sub Toppings Get Crunchier
Subway also introduced SubKrunch™, a first-of-its-kind crunchy topping, created for those craving a flavor boost and finishing touch for any sandwich, wrap or salad. These crispy bits were developed to add an audible crunch to every bite, coated with a savory seasoning and then fried to perfection.
New Signature Subs
Subway’s newest sauces and toppings take center stage on three new Subway Series sandwiches – Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken, Spicy Nacho Chicken and Cheesy Garlic Steak – bringing out the best in these craveable new additions to its pantry of ingredients:
- Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken starts with rotisserie-style chicken topped with Monterey Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and pickles, all drizzled in Honey Mustard and Subway’s smokey BBQ sauce.
- Spicy Nacho Chicken packs heat and crunch with rotisserie-style chicken, topped with green peppers, red onions, jalapeños, SubKrunch™ and finished with Cheddar Cheese sauce and Creamy Sriracha sauce for an extra kick.
- Cheesy Garlic Steak starts with savory sliced steak topped with green peppers, red onions and SubKrunch™, drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli and Cheddar Cheese sauce.
Subway restaurants are also the exclusive home for new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips, available for a limited time only. This remix on a classic summer staple amplifies traditional BBQ chip flavor with sweetness, complex spices and tanginess – complementing the new flavors in Subway’s latest menu update.
To learn more about Subway’s latest menu updates and to order a footlong, visit your local Subway restaurant or place an order on Subway.com or the Subway App.
Source: Subway
