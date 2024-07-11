Belmont Men’s Basketball Welcomes Tyler Lundblade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University men’s basketball head coach Casey Alexander announced Wednesday the signing of Tyler Lundblade to a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Bruins, starting in the fall of 2024.

Lundblade, a 6-7 guard/forward from Dallas, Texas, made 15 game appearances over the last two seasons at TCU.

Source: Belmont

