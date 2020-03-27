Rutherford County Schools

The TN High School Press Association recently awarded Stewarts Creek High School with the Best Commercial for their “We Are Stewarts Creek” video.

The submission was in a category with the largest production programs in the state.

“It was amazing to be nominated in general, but for our little program to recognized for the hard work put in by the SCTV students is beyond amazing,” said Video Production instructor Christopher Bissinger, who made it a point to note “this was a Creek-wide project.”

He added, “Although the awards ceremony for this award was canceled … I am so proud to share this news with you all.”