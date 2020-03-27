Rutherford County Schools

Charter Communications

Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students that do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 megabits per second.

To enroll in Charter’s free-broadband program, eligible consumers must call (844) 488-8395. The company said it will waive installation fees for new student households. Charter said it will partner with school districts “to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.”

In addition, the operator will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use, free of charge. This offer began March 16.

Comcast

As the country deals with the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Comcast is taking immediate steps to help connect more low-income families to the Internet at home. New Internet Essentials customers will receive two free months of Internet service.

The company is also increasing the speed of the program to 25 Mbps downloads, and 3 Mbps uploads for all new and existing customers.

Visit https://www.internetessentials.com/covid19 for more details. This offer began March 16.