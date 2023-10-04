SONIC Drive-In Introduces New Trick or Treat Blast

Get ready to scream for the Halloween season’s most delicious treat, available exclusively at SONIC® Drive-In locations! The all-new Trick or Treat Blast features three fan-favorites – HEATH, M&M’S® Minis and OREO® Cookie Pieces – mixed with creamy soft serve. The Trick or Treat Blast is creeping into drive-ins nationwide October 2 through December 31, while supplies last.

Whether your Halloween plans consist of going door-to-door in costume or staying home in pajamas to watch a scary movie, the Trick or Treat Blast is like digging into a bag of your favorite goodies and enjoying them all in one craveable bite. The crunchy sweet toffee of HEATH, colorful and crispy coated chocolate M&M’S® Minis, and crunchy OREO® Cookie Pieces with creamy filling are all blended together with your choice of rich vanilla or chocolate soft serve and topped with even more of all three sweets.

The wickedly wonderful Trick or Treat Blasts start at $4.59 for a Medium, and they also support a spooky good cause. Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush, blast and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Source: Businesswire.com

