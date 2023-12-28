Sobriety Checkpoint Planned in Nashville for New Year’s Eve

Traffic Division officers, working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be joined by THP troopers in staffing a sobriety checkpoint on West End Avenue Sunday evening, December 31st, in recognition that New Year’s Eve celebrations and parties often involve excessive drinking.

So far in 2023, there were 1,272 alcohol related crashes in Davidson County. Those crashes resulted in 836 injuries and 37 fatalities.

The checkpoint is part of the Booze It & Lose It campaign designed to deter drinking and driving throughout the year, but especially during the December holiday season.