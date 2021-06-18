SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is hosting its annual Boat Day Waterfest this Saturday, June 19, 2021 9am – 1pm, in the Jefferson Springs Recreation Area.

Featuring free kayak and canoe rides for all ages, this is a family-friendly event to educate the community on the importance of water quality and boat safety. Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center staff will be on-hand providing instruction on operating the canoes and kayaks, as well as information about their Paddle Adventures Program. Stones River Watershed Association and Rutherford County Project WET will provide hands-on activities for children.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to host Boat Day this summer,” shared Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “This is a free, family-friendly event that combines education and recreational opportunities the entire family will enjoy.”

Boat Day Waterfest is made possible through partnerships with Academy Sports and Outdoors, Rotary Club of Smyrna, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Project WET, Smyrna Fire Department, Smyrna Police Department, Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center, Smyrna Streets Department, Smyrna Water Treatment Plant, Stones River Watershed Association, and US Army Corps of Engineers.

Jefferson Springs Recreation Area is located on Jefferson Pike; turn left just before crossing the Jefferson Pike Bridge on the way to I-840. Directional signage will be present on Jefferson Pike and in the Recreation Area.