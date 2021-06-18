photo from Garth Brooks Facebook
photo from Garth Brooks Facebook

On Wednesday morning, Garth Brooks shared some news on Facebook.

Stating, “Coming home!!! So Excited!!!! love, g” In a video that accompanied the message, it shared Garth Brooks will have a show at Nissan Stadium on July 31st.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25th at 10 am.

In a press release, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited country music fans to set a new Nissan Stadium attendance record at Garth Brooks’ concert on July 31 and to include the Volunteer State in summer travel plans. Garth Brooks is the number one selling solo artist of all time and currently holds attendance records in more than 75 cities. This will be his first-ever appearance at Nissan Stadium.

“Music City is roaring back, and it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks,” said Gov. Lee. “Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before.”

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 25 at 10 am. For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or download the mobile app.


Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

