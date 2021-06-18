Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer, Eric Clapton is making his way to Bridgestone Arena on September 21, 2021, with special guest, Jimmie Vaughan.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 18th at 10 a.m
In a release, Eric Clapton announced that he will be hosting a series of concert dates across the U.S. in September 2021. Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.
The tour kicks off on September 13 in Fort Worth before heading to Nashville on September 21st. Clapton will have only eight newly announced shows for his North American dates in 2021.
Purchase tickets here.
