Mr. Sourivan Thongkhamlay, age 25, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He is survived by his parents, Bounsovan Thongkhamlay and Ving Thongkhamlay; brother, Derick Thongkhamlay; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.