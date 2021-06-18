huey magoo's

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders just announced they are expanding by adding new franchise locations in North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee stated CEO Andy Howard in a press release.

Tennessee will gain twenty locations which will be opened by Odus and Rudy Mundy, a Father and Son team.

Counties expected to see a location include:
Campbell, Davidson, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Sullivan, Wilson, Washington, and Williamson.

No exact locations have been revealed at this time.

“I’m asked all the time, what differentiates Huey Magoo’s from all of the other tender concepts,” says Howard in a release. “I imagine they all say that their tenders are the best, but we just say, ‘Try Huey Magoo’s!  Let that tender melt in your mouth, and then you will agree our tenders are the best in the industry.’” He continues, “The other key item that really differentiates us is the quality of franchisees that we have attracted. They are first and foremost honest, hardworking folks, and they love Huey Magoo’s. They all are focused on being great operators and taking care of our guests, one guest at a time.”

Signature chicken tender is served grilled, hand-breaded, or sauced. In addition, you can find wraps, salads, and sandwiches on the menu.

For the latest updates, visit hueymagoos.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Previous articleOBITUARY: Mr. Sourivan Thongkhamlay
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here