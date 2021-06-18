Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders just announced they are expanding by adding new franchise locations in North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee stated CEO Andy Howard in a press release.

Tennessee will gain twenty locations which will be opened by Odus and Rudy Mundy, a Father and Son team.

Counties expected to see a location include:

Campbell, Davidson, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Sullivan, Wilson, Washington, and Williamson.

No exact locations have been revealed at this time.

“I’m asked all the time, what differentiates Huey Magoo’s from all of the other tender concepts,” says Howard in a release. “I imagine they all say that their tenders are the best, but we just say, ‘Try Huey Magoo’s! Let that tender melt in your mouth, and then you will agree our tenders are the best in the industry.’” He continues, “The other key item that really differentiates us is the quality of franchisees that we have attracted. They are first and foremost honest, hardworking folks, and they love Huey Magoo’s. They all are focused on being great operators and taking care of our guests, one guest at a time.”

Signature chicken tender is served grilled, hand-breaded, or sauced. In addition, you can find wraps, salads, and sandwiches on the menu.

For the latest updates, visit hueymagoos.com.