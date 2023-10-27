Smyrna Water System Remains in Phase 1 Despite Severe Drought Status

The Town of Smyrna Utilities service area has experienced lower-than-normal precipitation.

Although the U.S. Drought Monitor identified Rutherford County as currently experiencing a “D2 – Severe Drought”, The Smyrna Water System remains in Phase 1 – Drought Alert Status as referenced in The Town of Smyrna Drought Management Plan.

In an effort of conservation, Smyrna Utilities asks citizens to be mindful of the situation and reduce unnecessary water usage whenever possible.

Further drought may result in the Smyrna Water System moving to Phase II – Voluntary Water Reductions.

The situation is being continually monitored by state and local authorities so that Smyrna Utilities can update the status if necessary.

Source: Town of Smyrna