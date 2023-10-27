Voluntary Water Conservation Notice, Burn Ban Issued for La Vergne

October 27, 2023 – A voluntary water conservation notice has been issued for the City of La Vergne. The City has now entered phase 2 of the drought management plan and residents are asked to limit water usage for non-essential activities.

The southern third of Rutherford County has entered a D2 drought status which requires voluntary water conservation within La Vergne. Non-essential usage includes:

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios or other exterior paved areas, except by the City for the public safety.

Filling or refilling a swimming pool.

Noncommercial washing of privately owned motor vehicles, trailers and boats.

Any use of water from a fire hydrant except for fighting fires, or use by the City.

Watering of lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs or other plants.

Watering any portion of a recreational field, etc. From the potable water system.

Use of water for dust control or compaction during construction.

Mandatory water restrictions will only be required should the City enter phase 3 of the drought management plan which will be closely monitored by city and water treatment plant staff.

A burn ban on all open burning within city limits has also been issued for the City of La Vergne until further notice due to extremely dry conditions. The fire marshal’s office has reviewed several data points to determine the actual conditions within the city, including the U.S. Drought Monitoring Service. Anyone with questions regarding open burning is encouraged to reach out to the Fire Department at 615-287-5832.