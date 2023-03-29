Smashing Pumpkins to Bring Tour to Franklin, TN

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their 26-date North American ‘he World is a Vampire Tour’ stopping in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, September 8th.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28th at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates.

Presale begins on Wednesday with code OPENER. The public sale starts on Friday, March 31st.

Find tickets here.