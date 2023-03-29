Main Squeeze Juice Company Acquires Tennessee Based I Love Juice Bar

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Company ®, the 28-unit juice bar and smoothie chain, has acquired Tennessee-based I Love Juice Bar, a 23-unit brand with locations primarily in Tennessee and Texas. The acquisition bolsters Main Squeeze Juice Co. ’s strategy to Make Healthy Easier®, serve more customers, accelerate growth and increase value for its franchisees.

The two companies will merge under the Main Squeeze Juice Co. system and name with the intent of integrating the best of both brands. The rebrand will occur over the coming months with minimal inconvenience to customers who rely on their daily dose of healthy juices, bowls and smoothies.

“We are thrilled to welcome I Love Juice Bar to our family,” said Thomas Nieto , CEO of Main Squeeze Juice Co. “The move comes with huge benefits for both brands, as well as our customers. This acquisition is expected to increase our market share, which increases our customer base. Not only that, but this new buying power and leverage will improve unit level economics at all locations to the benefit of all franchisees.”

Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s team, with the help of their new partners at Conscious Capital Growth, saw I Love Juice Bar as a natural next move to accelerate growth, drive store economics and increase brand equity for franchisees in both systems. With the brands already sharing similar values, such as having a plant-based, health-forward menu, the transition will be cohesive and lead to new developments for franchisees.

One of the most exciting parts of the acquisition is the bulk buying power that comes with it, which will allow franchisees more profitability and leverage within their stores. Additionally, Main Squeeze will pilot a new small cold pressed juicer countertop machine, which is part of a new model for cost reduction.

“I made this decision because it’s what’s best for the franchisees,” said Cortland Finnegan , CEO of I Love Juice Bar and former NFL cornerback. “I want them to get the top support and experience sooner rather than later with the benefits of a larger system and brand.”

With very little territory crossover with I Love Juice Bar, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is excited to enter brand new markets across the United States, such as Tennessee and Georgia. Meanwhile, I Love Juice Bar franchisees will benefit from the franchise’s robust operations systems, marketing platforms, supply chain, training capabilities and growing brand presence.

“The acquisition is going to show strength in our system overnight,” said Nieto. “And our current Main Squeeze franchisees can be assured that our unmatched support that they know and love isn’t going to change.”

The Main Squeeze Juice Co. team is analyzing the top menu items at I Love Juice to create a menu that customers will love. By revisiting and innovating the menu, the brand aims to make it more profitable for franchisees and the acquisition provides plenty of opportunity to be able to do that. For example, I Love Juice Bar has excelled in the fresh food category, which gives Main Squeeze’s original franchisees the opportunity to introduce food options at their stores.

“I Love Juice Bar franchisees are now part of the family,” said Nieto. “It’s a huge win for our combined customer bases, as well as our franchisees, through enhanced menu options, new products and an overall more profitable business for everyone.”

The initial investment associated with opening a Main Squeeze Juice Company store will range from $382,500 to $574,000. For more information on franchising with the brand, visit https://www.mainsqueezefranchise.com/ .

About Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Main Squeeze Juice Company, based in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been franchising its 100% plant- based, fast-casual concept since 2017. The original Main Squeeze, built in Lake Charles, Louisiana, achieved early success, prompting the Main Squeeze team to take their passion for healthy eating and meal replacement to the next level. The company has 28 locations open and 61 more in development, and Main Squeeze’s mission is to make Healthy Easier® nationwide. (www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com)