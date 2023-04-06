Sinatra Bar & Lounge to Begin Taking Reservations on April 8, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 6, 2023) – Icon Entertainment Group has announced that Sinatra Bar & Lounge will begin taking reservations this Saturday, April 8 for the highly-anticipated new establishment.

Reservations can be made online at SinatraNashville.com or by calling 615-866-2224. Lunch, Dinner, Cocktail and Dessert menus are now available on the website.

Developed in partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises and located in the Icon-owned Southern Turf building, Sinatra Bar & Lounge celebrates Frank Sinatra’s enduring cultural legacy and brings a Manhattan-meets-Palm Springs ambiance to Nashville’s historic Printers Alley. The venue’s dining menu offers many of the Chairman of the Board’s personal favorites, traditional Italian dishes and steaks, complemented by libations and careful attention to aesthetic detail that has made Icon’s properties some of the most popular and endearing in Nashville. The warm, intimate atmosphere features a curated selection of rare photographs of Sinatra, his friends and associates, as well as some of his own artworks and paintings. Live music will be presented daily.

Members of the media are also invited to the Sinatra Bar & Lounge Media Preview on Thursday, April 13 from 2-4 p.m. Photos and video will be permitted during the event and representatives from Icon will be available on-site for interviews. Please contact Dave Felipe (dave@117group.com) to RSVP to attend and coordinate any interview needs.