Predators Recall Zach Sanford from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 6, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Zach Sanford from Milwaukee (AHL).

Sanford, 28 (11/9/94), has suited up in 11 games for Nashville this season – his first with the organization – recording two points (1g-1a), 14 blocked shots and 14 hits. His last NHL action came on March 2 at Florida; he scored his first goal with the Predators, the game-winner, on Oct. 27 vs. St. Louis. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound forward has 28 points (12g-16a) in 45 games with the Admirals in 2022-23, including points in four straight contests from March 24-April 1 (5a).

Originally drafted by Washington in the second round (61st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Sanford is a veteran of 300 NHL games, skating for the Capitals, Blues, Senators, Jets and Predators, since making his League debut in 2016-17. During St. Louis’ run to the 2019 Stanley Cup, he established career highs in goals (16), assists (14) and points (30) in the regular season and went on to add four points (1g-3a) – all coming in the Stanley Cup Final against Boston – in eight postseason appearances. Prior to turning pro, the Salem, Mass., native played two seasons for Boston College, leading the Eagles in assists (26) during his sophomore campaign.

Season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Place your first payment on full, half or quarter season ticket plans today to secure your spot in line to get the best seats at the lowest price and join the Loyal Legion for our 25th anniversary season. As a Season Ticket Citizen, you’ll receive first access to seat locations, priority 2023 NHL Awards and Draft event access, exclusive gifting, Stanley Cup Playoffs ticket opportunities and more! Visit NashvillePredators.com/SeasonTickets or call 615-770-7800 to join the Loyal Legion!