Show Appreciation this Holiday Season with Creative Corporate Gifting from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa

As fall settles in, it reminds us that the holidays are just around the corner! Now is the perfect time to start planning how to show appreciation to employees and clients. Partnering with A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa for your corporate gifting is a unique way to show gratitude while offering a luxurious and memorable experience.

Why Creative Corporate Gifting Matters

Corporate gifting isn’t just a token gesture—it’s a thoughtful way to maintain relationships, show appreciation, and even build new connections. A well-planned corporate gift leaves a lasting impression, showing your employees and clients that you value their loyalty and contributions over the past year. Stand out by giving something extraordinary: the gift of pampering and relaxation.

A Meaningful Gesture of Gratitude

Thoughtful corporate gifts from A Moment’s Peace offer more than just a nice surprise. They create lasting memories of relaxation and self-care. Whether you’re gifting to local vendors, loyal customers, or hardworking employees, a well-curated gift demonstrates that you genuinely care. With the incredible team and range of services at A Moment’s Peace, you can be sure that your recipients will feel valued and appreciated.

Local and Remote Gifting Options

Our spa services provide the ultimate pampering experience for clients and employees located nearby. Popular options include:

For those further away, you can still send a thoughtful gift. Our team can help you put together a curated package from our boutique, which offers:

Spa and Self-Care Products

Apparel and Jewelry

Candles and Home Décor

Luxury Spa Packages are The Ultimate ‘Thank You’

Looking to make an even bigger impact? Consider one of our specialty spa packages, designed to give recipients a full day of relaxation and rejuvenation:

A Full Day of Peace – Six hours of luxurious treatments, including a European facial, Swedish massage, manicure and pedicure, hairstyle, and professional makeup application.

Queen for a Day – Indulge with a body wrap, European facial, Swedish massage, and manicure and pedicure.

Gentleman’s Day of Peace – Complete relaxation with a European or Platinum HydraFacial, Swedish massage, and express manicure and pedicure.

Moments of Peace – Perfect for holiday stress relief, featuring a European facial, Swedish massage, and manicure and pedicure.

Half Day of Peace – Choose between a European facial or Swedish massage, followed by a spa manicure and pedicure.

Mini Spa Day – A quick but essential tension-relief package that includes a 30-minute facial, 30-minute Swedish massage, and a spa manicure.

Convenient Corporate Gifting with Our Gift Concierge

Skip the holiday rush and let our Gift Concierge do the work for you. Whether you’re working with a set budget or need help choosing the right gift, our concierge service ensures a stress-free process. We can even handle the delivery—whether through electronic gift cards or beautifully packaged gifts sent through the mail.

This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Peace!

With over 20 years of experience as Middle Tennessee’s premier full-service salon and spa, A Moment’s Peace is the ideal partner for your corporate gifting needs. We’ve been named a “Best in the USA” honoree by Salon Today for multiple years, and we specialize in luxurious services from hair styling and skincare to massage therapy and medspa treatments. Let us help you make your corporate gifting truly special this year.

Ready to plan your holiday gifting? Contact us at 615-224-0770 and let A Moment’s Peace help you deliver a gift of relaxation and gratitude this holiday season.

