Sean Brock’s Joyland Expanding to West Nashville

A second location of chef Sean Brock’s Joyland is set to make its debut in West Nashville soon.

Brock’s fast-casual burger joint is coming to Sylvan Heights in the previous location of Hero Doughnuts at 4013 Charlotte Ave, according to its website.

Known for it’s famous crustburger and fried chicken-on-a-stick also known as joysticks, Joyland’s first location opened in East Nashville in 2020.

Through a partnership between chef Brock, Pihakis Restaurant Group CEO Nick Pihakis, and Southall Farm & Inn founder Paul Mishkin, Joyland is continuously expanding. In addition to the upcoming West Nashville spot, Joyland recently opened a second location in Birmingham and will soon expand to Charleston, according to the chain’s instagram.

For more on Joyland, visit here. For updates on the opening of the West Nashville location follow Joyland's Instagram.

