Murfreesboro Airport Hosts STEAM Festival Event Oct. 19

The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is once again proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s 3rd Annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 11-17, 2024. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting a free Airport STEAM Festival event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, bringing science, technology, engineering, art, and math to life.

The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn how airplanes fly and what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community. Visit the webpage to learn more https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2385/Airport-STEAM-Festival. Watch CityTV promo here https://youtu.be/BjpyeOXI1uI.

Fort Campbell’s 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will be supporting the event with an AH-64E “Apache.” Members of the community will be able to ask the flight crew questions as well as sit inside the cockpit of the nation’s leading attack helicopter.

“For a third year, Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is looking forward to inviting the public to the special STEAM event so the community can visit and see first-hand different aspects of our growing airport,” said Airport Director Chad Gehrke. “STEAM is science, technology, engineering, art and math and the airport will have STEAM showcased in a variety of displays.”

The Murfreesboro Airport STEAM festival will have static displays showing off aviation. There will be educational opportunities to teach everyone the fundamentals of aviation. Previous years have attracted approximately 1,500 people to the event.

“We’re excited about participating once again in STEAM and have been planning the special day with exhibits, static displays, and guests,” said Airport Manager Ryan Hulsey. “Thanks to our many participating sponsors who participate in these unique flying educational opportunities.”

The Experimental Aircraft Association will teach kids how planes fly and show off the aircraft that fly in and out of the airport daily. A Paper Airplane Station will let kids and adults make paper airplanes. Civil Air Patrol will educate the community on their mission and the support CAP provides to the community.

The list of participants at the Murfreesboro Airport STEAM Festival event also include:

The 101st Airborne Division: AH-64 (Apache)

TN Army National Guard: UH-60 (Blackhawk)

Civil Air Patrol

The Veterans of Foreign Wars

Murfreesboro City Police: Law Enforcement Technology

Murfreesboro City Fire: Ladder 6

Middle Tennessee State University: jet and piston engines on display to see all the inner workings of the engine and show off the aircraft that train future airline pilots and drone operators

Vanderbilt LifeFlight: see one of their active service medical evac helicopters

Microsoft Flight Simulator: fly the same plane you just sat in right out of MBT

For the latest updated information on the Airport STEAM Festival, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2385/Airport-STEAM-Festival

For more information on the 2024 TN Steam Festival, visit https://www.tnsteam.org or https://www.facebook.com/steamfestival/

