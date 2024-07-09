Sam’s Club Coming to Lebanon

Last week, Sam’s Club Submitted its site plan to the City of Lebanon, and they closed on the land purchased to build the anticipated new store.

The Lebanon City Council voted unanimously on the first reading on Tuesday night, June 18, to authorize an agreement for the construction of public infrastructure between Endeavor Partners, LLC, and the City of Lebanon for the extension of Willard Drive and Hagan Way, which will allow Sam’s Club to move forward on their new project here in Lebanon.

Mayor Rick Bell stated, “This infrastructure project is a strategic move for us, as it aligns with our goal of establishing a robust retail hub at our main gateway.”

The Lebanon City Council passed the agreement unanimously on second reading at a Special Called Lebanon City Council meeting on Thursday, June 20. The road construction for this project has already begun.

“The project’s success will also enable us to attract more retail and sit-down restaurants to Lebanon, further enhancing our city’s appeal,” according to Sarah Haston, Economic Development Director, who presented the project “Soaring Eagle” at the last work session, along with the city’s traffic engineer, Kristen Rice, and Public Services Commissioner, Jeff Baines.

The project could possibly create approximately 155 jobs, a significant boost to the Lebanon local economy and filling a major gap in goods and services amenities for the community.

The tentative plan is for Sam’s Wholesale Club to open in 2026, a timeline that depends on the construction of the roads and whether it will span over two winter seasons.

“We applaud the Mayor and City Council for their commitment to infrastructure investments enabling future retail development. This is an important first step in bringing Sam’s Club to Lebanon, a community we feel strongly about our ability to serve,” Sam’s Club stated.

