Variety on Main Returns to Franklin Theatre July 17

Mandy Barnett and Monica Ramey return to the historic Franklin Theatre on July 17 for another night of top-notch entertainment with Variety on Main. This monthly show includes an eclectic lineup of performances that transcend generations and genres. From established icons to emerging talents, this monthly variety show promises to captivate and delight audiences. Tickets for this show are now available starting at the new price of $45 and are limited. Get your tickets here by visiting Franklintheatre.com.

Each Variety on Main show presents an evening of diverse talent. The July 17 show will feature seasoned Nashville singer-songwriter Pat McLaughlin, yo-yo world champion turned inspirational performer John Datoy Narum, authentic mariachi group Mariachi Viva Mexico and GRAMMY-nominated singer Kim Richey.

Additional upcoming Variety On Main show dates are August 21, September 25, October 16, and December 4.

