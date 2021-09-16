Saltworks Security, an application security consulting company, has opened its new headquarters for development and customization at technology hub Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro, announced Dennis and Susan Hurst, co-founders of Saltworks Security.

Saltworks Security serves global financial, healthcare, insurance and other institutions that create applications to manage highly secure data. Saltworks’ engineers partner with customers to build world-class application security programs throughout their organizations’ software development life cycles.

Saltworks will hire more than 25 engineers in software development and application security to be based at the new development headquarters. The new 5,464-square-foot office space, located on the top floor of One Fountain Plaza, offers a convenient location and a Class A office and retail environment to team members living in Murfreesboro and surrounding communities.

“We are in a strong growth mode and searching for great team members, from recent MTSU graduates to experienced team leaders,” said Dennis Hurst, co-founder and president. “Saltworks currently has more than 50 team members located around the world, with many working remotely. In our new Murfreesboro corporate office, most team members will have the flexibility to work on site two to three days per week and remotely for the remainder of the week.”

“Saltworks is grounded in a team member-first philosophy,” said Susan Hurst, co-founder and senior vice president of operations and marketing. “We believe that supporting our team members – our most important resource – with a great work environment, healthy work/life balance and ongoing, customized training allows them to provide world-class service to our customers. At Fountains at Gateway, we had the opportunity to build out our offices from scratch in an already-thriving office and retail community. All team member workspaces, along with the kitchen and break room, have windows with great views, while interior spaces are designated for conference spaces and management offices.”

“The office design was also informed by the pandemic,” continued Susan Hurst. “We incorporated physical wood and glass barriers, which combined with the building’s air filtration system and Fountains’ pocket parks, walking trail, and restaurants with outdoor seating, provide both a healthy and enjoyable work environment for our team. The location also allows our people to work close to home and commute with ease.”

About Saltworks Security

Founded in 2013, Saltworks is an application security company that partners with organizations to build world-class AppSec programs from policy to production. Founded on the premise that application security is mandatory, must be agile and can’t slow the software lifecycle, Saltworks provides comprehensive, data-driven security testing tools to help protect every stage of application development.

Saltworks’ Atlanta headquarters for services is the base for more than 50 employees located across the world, most working remotely. The new development headquarters in Murfreesboro will add 25 employees in its first year. The company also has a small office in Hyderabad, India.

Saltworks is a member of the Murfreesboro Technology Council. More information about the company, its customers, partners and technology partner program can be found at https://www.saltworks.io/ .