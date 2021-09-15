Dustin Donovan Thomas
Dustin Donovan Thomas

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (September 15, 2021) – A Texas man wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant, for removing an ankle monitor and jumping bail, is arrested in Murfreesboro after briefly refusing to come out of a home on Sept. 14.

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Dustin Donovan Thomas, 35. Thomas was out on bond for the aggravated sexual assault of a child and assault family violence in Texas. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he removed an ankle monitor on Aug. 9. Federal authorities said he then went into “hiding to avoid prosecution.”

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force contacted the Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force about Thomas changing his vehicle registration from Texas to Tennessee and that he could be in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Police Department COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) officers located the car and Thomas at a home on E. Castle St around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday. The wanted fugitive was hold-up in the home for about 30-minutes. Thomas’ brother allowed an MPD sergeant and a task force member to enter the home where they located Thomas in a backroom and took him into custody.

Thomas is currently in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $100K bond. He will appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court Oct. 14.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here