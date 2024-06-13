Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Juneteenth Celebrations

Saturday, June 15, 10am

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center

415 South Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Juneteenth is an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas, the emancipation of African- American slaves throughout the former Confederacy of the southern United States. The City of Murfreesboro will be hosting a Juneteenth Festival in Murfreesboro this weekend. There will be vendors, food trucks, poetry/singing performances, and kid zone/games.

Saturday, June 15, 2pm-8pm

565 Mason Tucker Dr, Smyrna, TN

In Smyrna, there will be a celebration of freedom will feature food trucks, local vendors and activities for children. Enjoy soulful music, live singing and line dances. The committee will also be honoring Smyrna born citizens that have been in the healthcare business for over 10 years.