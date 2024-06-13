Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Splash Out at Siegel Park
Thursday, June 13, 1:30pm - 3:00pm
Richard Siegel Park
515 Cherry Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Join in the fun with the City of Murfreesboro Fire and Parks and Recreation Departments. MFR will be bringing their fire trucks and spraying water out of their hoses. It will be fun for the whole family.
2Juneteenth Celebrations
Saturday, June 15, 10am
Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center
415 South Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Juneteenth is an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas, the emancipation of African- American slaves throughout the former Confederacy of the southern United States. The City of Murfreesboro will be hosting a Juneteenth Festival in Murfreesboro this weekend. There will be vendors, food trucks, poetry/singing performances, and kid zone/games.
Saturday, June 15, 2pm-8pm
565 Mason Tucker Dr, Smyrna, TN
In Smyrna, there will be a celebration of freedom will feature food trucks, local vendors and activities for children. Enjoy soulful music, live singing and line dances. The committee will also be honoring Smyrna born citizens that have been in the healthcare business for over 10 years.
3Live on the Lawn
Friday, June 14, 6pm – 9pm
Smyrna Event Center
100 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna, TN
Join the Smyrna Event Center for Live on the Lawn! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a free live band performance. The event features food trucks, a classic car cruise-in, and family-friendly activities. Classic car owners are encouraged to bring their vehicles and join the fun!
4Downtown After 5
Friday, June 14, 5pm-8pm
Downtown Murfreesboro
Experience a delightful evening strolling through Historical Murfreesboro district during the Downtown After 5 event, in partnership with the Boro Art Crawl. Embrace the opportunity to patronize local small businesses offering a diverse array of unique gifts, stylish apparel, and delectable food and beverages, perfect for a late-night shopping spree downtown!
5Friday Night Market In The BORO Opening Night
Friday, June 14, 5pm – 9pm
Lane Agri-Park
443 John R Rice, Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready to kick off your weekend in style with the most electrifying, belly-rumbling event in Middle Tennessee! Introducing the Friday Night Market In The BORO – your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. Whether you’re a pizza fanatic, a lover of all things Jamaican, or somewhere in between, there’s a smorgasbord of over ten food trucks has something to tantalize everyone’s taste buds.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!