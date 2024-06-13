Wendy’s Introduces New Triple Berry Frosty

This summer, Wendy’s ® fans can cool off with a new and oh-so-refreshing Frosty® treat. Now available nationwide for a limited time, Triple Berry Frosty* is the biggest and juiciest flavor to join Wendy’s iconic Frosty lineup yet. Triple Berry Frosty combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one sweet summer treat. A Frosty that’s just as bright in color as it is in berry flavor, Triple Berry Frosty is the sweet treat of the summer.

Balancing sweet and tart notes, fans can taste the juicy flavors of strawberries, blackberries and raspberries in every spoonful of Triple Berry Frosty. A cool, creamy and vibrant treat, Triple Berry Frosty will whisk fans away to a summer Frosty Time escape.

For a sweet reprieve from the summer heat, Wendy’s Triple Berry Frosty is available alongside Chocolate Frosty now in restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy’s mobile app . When ordering directly from the Wendy’s app or with MyWendy’s ™ account online, fans will earn points to treat themselves all. year. long. with Wendy’s Rewards™**.

Source: Wendy’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email