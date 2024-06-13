Franklin Life Coach Indicted on Identity Theft and Sexual Offenses

On June 5, a Williamson County Grand Jury returned a 25-count indictment on Gordon Grigg, 61, of Franklin, with multiple charges related to identity theft and sexual offenses.

The indictment comes after a yearlong joint investigation between the Franklin Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security. On June 12, Grigg was booked at the Williamson County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond. Grigg promoted himself as a life coach in order to contact victims. It is possible there are additional victims.

The Franklin Police Department is asking if there are any individuals who have information regarding Grigg to contact Detective Megan Valentin, at [email protected]

The case is being prosecuted by the 21st Judicial District Office of the District Attorney General. For additional information on victim resources, please visit www.tennesseeda.org/district-21/.

In 2009, Grigg, then the financial advisor and owner of ProTrust Management, Inc. (“ProTrust”), pleaded guilty to mail fraud and wire fraud, according to fbi.gov. Grigg admitted during the plea hearing that, between 1996 and 2009, he operated an elaborate Ponzi Scheme designed to defraud investors who deposited more than $11,000,000 in funds with his company. He was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison, ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $6,154,174.04 and serve a three year period of supervised release following his imprisonment.

