Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Succulent Bar

Friday, July 19, 7pm – 9pm

Classy Cactus Farm

1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN

This is the event you don’t want to miss! Last year, this event sold out! Join Classy Cactus Farm for their 4-year Anniversary Event as they have partnered with Kneucraft Fine Jewelry for your chance to take home the grand prize of a 2-caret loose stone lab Diamond and other Gemstones. Everyone will be a winner this night! Gemstones will be planted among the plants and you will have to dig them out to see what you won. LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE For $60 you will create your own succulent arrangement and choose from a variety of succulents and cacti + decorative elements to give your succulent arrangement the perfect finishing touch! LIVE MUSIC & MORE!

Purchase tickets here.