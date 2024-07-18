Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Community Block Party
Saturday, July 20, 10am-2pm
Living Water Church
586 Fortress Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Your family is invited for this community Block Party. Food, Carnival-style games, Crafts, Inflatables and more! Community partners will be there to handout freebies that may include coupons, toys, food samples, etc…FREE activities for the whole family to enjoy together! FREE hot dogs, ice water!FREE Son-cones for the 1st 200 kids!!!
2Succulent Bar
Friday, July 19, 7pm – 9pm
Classy Cactus Farm
1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN
This is the event you don’t want to miss! Last year, this event sold out! Join Classy Cactus Farm for their 4-year Anniversary Event as they have partnered with Kneucraft Fine Jewelry for your chance to take home the grand prize of a 2-caret loose stone lab Diamond and other Gemstones. Everyone will be a winner this night! Gemstones will be planted among the plants and you will have to dig them out to see what you won. LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE For $60 you will create your own succulent arrangement and choose from a variety of succulents and cacti + decorative elements to give your succulent arrangement the perfect finishing touch! LIVE MUSIC & MORE!
3Line Dance Night
Friday, July 19, 7pm
Hop Springs Beer Park
6790 John Bragg Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN
You don’t want to miss this! There will be teachers to show you all you need to know to get out on that Dance Floor! Hop Springs will also have a Beer-and-a-Shot Special to get your Boots Scootin! Line Dance Instruction will be provided by The Lets Go Girls followed by Rockin Country Band taking the stage at 7:30.
4Friday Night Market
Friday, July 19, 5pm – 9pm
Lane Agri-Park
443 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Every Friday, Lane Agri-Park is transformed into a bustling paradise that’s more than just a food truck festival – it’s a family affair where memories are made. Whether you’re a pizza fanatic, a lover of all things Jamaican, or somewhere in between, our smorgasbord of over ten food trucks has something to tantalize everyone’s taste buds!
5Franklin Summer Bash
Saturday, July 20, 7:30pm
Factory at Franklin
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s the second annual Franklin Summer Bash with all of your favorites from American Idol and The Voice. See performances by Jack Blocker, McKenna Breinholt, Maddi Jane, Kaibrienne, Kayko, Mia Matthews, and Quintavious Johnson. Find tickets here
