Nashville International Airport Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. and Top 20 Global Airports

In a recent study by AirHelp, Nashville International Airport (BNA) was named one of the top 10 airports in the United States, one of the top 20 airports in the world and one of the most popular airports in the world for service, facilities, and cleanliness.

Sharing on social media, BNA writes:”Exciting news!! BNA ranked 6th best airport in the U.S. and 18th best in the WORLD according to the new AirHelp Score Report! We continue to work to build a world-class airport.”

The AirHelp study ranks Nashville as 18th in the global airport listing. Doha Amad Airport (Qatar) claimed the number one spot in the global listing. The first U.S. airport that appears on AirHelp’s global list is Salt Lake City at number eight, followed by Washington Dulles (#11), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (#15), Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (#16), Minneapolis-St. Paul (#17) and then Nashville at number 18.

Nashville BNA placed sixth on the list of the Best Airports in the U.S., with Salt Lake City, Washington Dulles Airport, and Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport listed as the top three U.S. airports.

Airhelp shares on its website that their annual global ranking compares the world’s most popular airports using extensive real-world data combined with passenger insights and opinions to give travelers a comprehensive overview of airport performance.

In listing the most popular airports, Nashville takes the top ranking. Stating, “These are our most loved airports, scoring high on service, facilities, and cleanliness.”

Nashville Airport — 8.9 Singapore Changi Airport — 8.8 Doha Hamad Airport — 8.7

