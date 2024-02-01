Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Battle of the Bands

Saturday, February 3, 2024, 6pm – 9pm

The Washington Theatre Murfreesboro

521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Love listening to local talent? The best of the best will be battling it out on one night at the Murfreesboro Battle of the Bands. Get your tickets now to watch 6 amazing, local bands perform in a live concert-style competition.

