Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1Battle of the Bands
Saturday, February 3, 2024, 6pm – 9pm
The Washington Theatre Murfreesboro
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Love listening to local talent? The best of the best will be battling it out on one night at the Murfreesboro Battle of the Bands. Get your tickets now to watch 6 amazing, local bands perform in a live concert-style competition.
2Florida Citrus Tour Stop
Saturday, February 3, 2024, 10:30am – 11:30am
Tractor Supply Co.
2310 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Hand-picked, fresh Florida Citrus from the Indian River Groves is coming to a town near you with Honeybell Tangelos, Ruby Red Grapefruits, Solzest Tangerines & Georgia Elliott Pecans.
3One Year Anniversary Celebration
Friday, February 2 – Sunday, February 4, Time Varies
Honey Bee Antique Market
220 Veterans Pkwy, Suite J, Murfreesboro, TN
Honey Bee Antique Market is celebrating one year in business! Join the fun during their weekend extravaganza! There will be sales, door prizes, snacks, games, and surprises! Also, shop almost 30 local vendors in one spot!
4Cousin Maine Lobster Murfreesboro Stop
Sunday, February 4, 11am – 6pm
O’Reily Auto Parts
2503 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Cousins Maine Lobster will be at O’Reily Auto Parts this weekend. Expect a crowd as this national-favorite makes a stop in the ‘Boro. Ordering ahead is recommended.
5Scholastic Book Fair
Monday, January 29, 9am – Saturday, February 3, 2pm
Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church
6000 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro, TN,
A Scholastic Book Fair is happening this week specifically for homeschoolers (and preschoolers) in Middle TN, although all school kids are welcomed! Shop hundreds of books, educational toys and school supplies!
