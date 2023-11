The Print Shop Restaurant held its ribbon cutting for its new location on October 27, 2023, at 1 N. Lowry St. in Smyrna.

The Print Shop is an eclectic and modern socialhouse that provides a gathering space where families, young adults, and even four-legged friends can enjoy an exciting American menu, a full specialty bar, greenspace, and more.

The Print Shop Restaurant

1 N. Lowry St.

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 625-2612

Facebook