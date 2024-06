Soul Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on March 14, 2024, for its location at 2804 South Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

At Soul, every visit is an adventure for the senses. The restaurant is dedicated to providing a one-of-a-kind experience that combines delectable food, a captivating ambiance, and a design that will leave guests in awe.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Soul Murfreesboro

2804 South Rutherford Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 240-7685

Facebook

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email